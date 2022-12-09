Chinese Spousal Green Card: Things You Should Know Before Applying – Pub’d on WWAM BAM

The group blog WWAM BAM just ran my post titled Chinese Spousal Green Card: Things You Should Know Before Applying. Here’s an excerpt:

It didn’t seem real. The brand-new Chinese green card, embossed with my name and photo, felt more like a figment of my imagination. I had dreamed of getting a card for years, and now was holding one in my hands.

Why do foreigners like me long for a Chinese green card (also known as the Chinese Foreign Permanent Residence ID card)? It replaces your visa and lasts for 10 years, liberating you from the annual bureaucratic hassle of visa renewals. It grants you the right to live and work freely in China, without depending on an employer for a visa and residence permit. You can enjoy the same rights as Chinese citizens in housing, education, investment and many more areas. And it clears the way for easier international travel, including when you enter and exit China.

If you’re married to a Chinese citizen, like me, you’re eligible to apply through the “Family” route, if you’ve been married and residing in China for at least five years (not leaving China more than 90 days per year during that period).

More and more WWAMs have joined the “green card club,” including Sara Jaaksola, who blogged about her experience. Want to apply? Here are some things you should know first:

Head on over to WWAM BAM to read the full post! And if you like it, share it!

Did you enjoy this article? Sign up now and receive an email whenever I publish new blog posts. We respect your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( more information