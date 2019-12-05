Christmas on Taobao: 5 Most Popular Online Holiday Goods in China – Pub’d on WWAM BAM

The group blog WWAM BAM just published my post Christmas on Taobao: 5 Most Popular Online Holiday Goods in China. Here’s an excerpt:

When you live in a country that doesn’t officially celebrate Christmas, people are bound to interpret the holiday in both familiar and fascinating new ways. That includes the goods people associate with Christmas. Alibaba’s Taobao, one of the most popular online shopping platforms, can offer a unique window into how Christmas looks and feels here in China, through online products. And since I’m a frequent Taobao user, I’d like to share the top 5 best-selling online holiday goods in China that come up when you search for 圣诞 (shèngdàn), the Chinese word for Christmas.

To read the full post and discover those 5 most popular online holiday goods, head on over to WWAM BAM. And if you like it, share it!

Did you enjoy this article? Sign up now and receive an email whenever I publish new blog posts. We respect your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( more information