Was Kim Lee, Domestic Violence Victim in China, Right to Forgive Her Abusive Ex-Husband? – Pub’d on WWAM BAM

The group blog WWAM BAM just published a collaborative post I worked on titled Was Kim Lee, Domestic Violence Victim in China, Right to Forgive Her Abusive Ex-Husband? Here’s an excerpt:

Back in 2011, Kim Lee made headlines after posting shocking photos of her bruised and beaten face, the result of domestic abuse by her husband. This incident would catapult her into the public spotlight, and she would go on to divorce him and win a landmark case in China that would pave the way for others. But now, after years of being hailed as a hero for domestic violence victims, Lee has been under fire since her public post expressing forgiveness to her ex-husband.

To get the full story, as well as our opinions, head on over to the group blog WWAM BAM. And if you like it, share it!

Photo credit: By Airman 1st Class Ericka Engblom – https://www.dvidshub.net/image/615267, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=41696119

