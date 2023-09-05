The pure pink resilience of the lotus blooms dazzled us on our late summer walks this year in Hangzhou, including by the city’s renowned West Lake.
Generations of Chinese have admired the lotus as a symbol of purity, as it emerges from the mud underwater without stain. I admire the shades of pink — from light rose to a deep flamingo — in these delicate flowers, which shine even brighter under the intense late summer sunshine, and offer some aesthetic consolation for those brave enough to endure the heat and humidity to gaze upon their beauty.
As summer draws to a close, I’m sharing a few of my favorite photos from strolls beside Hangzhou’s West Lake.
What are your favorite flowers of the summer? Where do you go to enjoy them?
4 Replies to “Photo Essay: Blossoming Summer Memories of the Lotus”
It’s nice to see you and Jun are doing okay now. I hope you had read my latest e-mails to you. I’m glad you had a new post in your speaking of china blog
Hi Gerald, thanks for the comment — yes I received them!
Such gorgeous photos of the West Lake lotus. I also enjoyed the picture of you and Jun.
Hi Nicki, thank you so much for the comment!