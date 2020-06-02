The PBS series Asian Americans, in the episode titled Good Americans, gives screen time to that legendary actor and martial arts fighter Bruce Lee, highlighting his importance in American culture when he emerged in the 1960s.
Writer Jeff Chang, who is currently at work on a biography about Bruce Lee, had this to say about Lee’s rise to stardom in Episode 3 of Asian Americans:
Jeff Chang: The culture is waiting for this moment to shift on its axis. We needed to have at that particular moment somebody who epitomizes the search for truth, for justice. We needed to have somebody who was going to stand up for us.
…
Before Bruce Lee, there were just no Asian American heroes. For Asian Americans, there was a sense of, finally. Finally there’s somebody up on the screen who is as strong as we are. Somebody that embodies the kind of power you know that we’re capable of.
The celebrity Randall Park of Fresh Off The Boat surely spoke for millions when he put into words just how much Bruce Lee meant to him growing up:
Randall Park: I first saw a Bruce Lee movie when I was a kid, super young, and I remember just being mesmerized by this guy. And I don’t think it was because he was Asian, because he had an Asian face. It was just because he had so much charisma and confidence. I was obsessed with him. I watched his movies over and over again and afterwards wanted to fight my brother, because I wanted to be him.
You can watch the full (but brief) segment on Bruce Lee at the end of Episode 3, Good Americans, for the PBS series Asian Americans (available only to viewers in the US for free streaming until June 9, 2020):
One Reply to “‘Before Bruce Lee, There Were Just No Asian American Heroes’”
Thanks for the reminder regarding the PBS series. I’ll definitely watch it. As for Bruce Lee, I spent almost two decades as a New Yorker. One of the favorite things to do was to speak to older folks about their experiences in New York. One that sticks out is a lady by the name of Peggy Chau. She was the owner of Chau’s Martial Arts and later Fighthouse. She told me that Bruce Lee’s emergence in the 70’s was a game changer. His popularity raised the self-esteem of the Asian community. It was a big, big deal.