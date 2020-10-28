When US-China Tensions Get Personal: Intl Couples Spotlighted in PRI Story

For those couples who are a living reflection of US-China ties — such as me and my husband — recent tensions between two respective nations can feel a little more personal at times.

So I was thrilled to find a report by Rebecca Kanthor (who is also an American with a Chinese husband) exploring the real impact of US-China tensions on Chinese and American couples. It’s titled ‘You can’t just break up’: US-China tensions add stress for binational couples.

One of the couples featured in the piece spoke about how challenges have given them second thoughts about their plans:

Their plan was to move to the US together this year, but the pandemic canceled those plans. “Because everything happened when it did, we kind of put everything on hold and we’re just here [in Shanghai] for the time being,” Mention says. But it’s not just COVID-19. The relationship between China and the US has been testy, to say the least, and that’s made it harder to imagine a life together in the US. “I think it could be much more difficult for [William] to find a job or to get a visa. We think that the hoops we would have to jump through would be much more difficult,” Mention says.

This sounds much like what I’ve observed with a number of Chinese and American couples I know. You can head on over to PRI to read or listen to the full story.

If you’re part of a Chinese and American couple, how have US-China ties affected your personal life? Or do you know Chinese and American couples who have been negatively impacted by politics or otherwise? Sound off in the comments!

Did you enjoy this article? Sign up now and receive an email whenever I publish new blog posts. We respect your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( more information