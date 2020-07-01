‘Au Crépuscule’ (At Dusk): Knight in Making in Novel by Sabrina Mailhot – Pub’d on WWAM BAM

The group blog WWAM BAM just published my post ‘Au Crépuscule’ (At Dusk): Knight in Making in Novel by Sabrina Mailhot, which introduces a debut novel written in French by a fellow woman in the WWAM (Western Women, Asian Men) community. Here’s an excerpt from the introduction:

Some literary dreams come years in the making, such as for Canadian author Sabrina Mailhot and her newly published debut novel “Au Crépuscule” (At Dusk). Written in French, the story first began as a class exercise and later grew into a passion for her, which eventually found publication, with the encouragement of her husband, who is Chinese.

You can head on over to WWAM BAM to read the full post. And if you like it, share it!

