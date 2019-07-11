Speaking of China

A blog about love, family and relationships in China, including interracial and intercultural love. 洋媳妇谈中国

6 Essential Tips for Surviving Long-Haul Flights to/From Asia – Pub’d on WWAM BAM

Jocelyn Eikenburg 0 Comments ,

The group blog WWAM BAM just published my article titled 6 Essential Tips for Surviving Long-Haul Flights to/From Asia. Here’s an excerpt:

As much as I love living and working here in Asia, my family still resides in the Midwestern US, which means every visit back requires that dreaded long-haul flight. My final destination isn’t a well-connected metropolis like Chicago, so the travel usually translates into at least 17 hours and often as much as 24 hours (or more) in transit.

Yikes!

Still, as a veteran air traveler, I’ve developed my own coping strategies for facing long-haul flights. If you’re preparing to visit or leave Asia this summer by plane, here are my top 6 essential tips for surviving long-haul flights between Asia.

To read the full article, head on over to WWAM BAM! And if you like it, share it!

