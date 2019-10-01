Eileen Gu, Alex Hua Tian and More: Bicultural Olympic Athletes Switching Nationality for the Games – Pub’d on WWAM BAM

The group blog WWAM BAM just published a collaborative post I did with fellow contributor Holly. It’s titled Eileen Gu, Alex Hua Tian and More: Bicultural Olympic Athletes Switching Nationality for the Games. Here’s an excerpt:

When the 15-year-old skiing superstar Eileen Gu announced her decision to switch her nationality from the US to China, so she could represent the latter in its upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing set for 2022, it made headlines throughout the internet. Gu had already racked up considerable wins competing for the US team in skiing, which meant she didn’t need to swap passports for a ticket to the Olympics (though, given China doesn’t recognize dual citizenship, she couldn’t keep them both). Some have wondered, why would she give up US citizenship to play for China?

Head on over to WWAM BAM to read the full post. And if you like it, share it!

Did you enjoy this article? Sign up now and receive an email whenever I publish new blog posts. We respect your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( more information