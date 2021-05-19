How I Got Vaccinated in Beijing, China – pub’d on WWAM BAM

The group blog WWAM BAM just published my piece titled How I Got Vaccinated in Beijing, China. Here’s an excerpt:

“Immunization series completed.”

The words, in a pleasant shade of green, flashed in my health kit, a confirmation that I had now joined the ranks of the fully vaccinated in China.

The fact that it proved easy and — almost — painless only reinforced my reassurance.

So what was it like? Here’s the brief tale of how I got vaccinated in Beijing.