Posted on by Jocelyn Eikenburg

How I Got Vaccinated in Beijing, China – pub’d on WWAM BAM

The group blog WWAM BAM just published my piece titled How I Got Vaccinated in Beijing, China. Here’s an excerpt:

“Immunization series completed.”

The words, in a pleasant shade of green, flashed in my health kit, a confirmation that I had now joined the ranks of the fully vaccinated in China.

The fact that it proved easy and — almost — painless only reinforced my reassurance.

So what was it like? Here’s the brief tale of how I got vaccinated in Beijing.

Head on over to WWAM BAM for the full story. And if you like it, share it!

Did you enjoy this article?
Sign up now and receive an email whenever I publish new blog posts. We respect your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( more information )
Share/Save

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

gifts to china Booking.com