Short Update Amid Virus: We Are Safe, Well in Beijing

Posting a quick update here, as the novel coronavirus outbreak here in China has made headlines around the world, leading some family and friends to express concern over me and Jun here in Beijing.

I just wanted to let everyone know we are safe and well in the capital city. My office is just around the corner from my apartment, and our residence has put in place reasonable measures to reduce the possibility of transmission, including temperature checks for everyone.

Demand for news coverage on the novel coronavirus has kept us extremely busy at the office. I’ve been working through most of the holiday, which has also left me with a lot less time and energy to quickly post an update here. In any event, I will update you with more soon.

