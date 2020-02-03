Short Update Amid Virus: We Are Safe, Well in Beijing
Posting a quick update here, as the novel coronavirus outbreak here in China has made headlines around the world, leading some family and friends to express concern over me and Jun here in Beijing.
I just wanted to let everyone know we are safe and well in the capital city. My office is just around the corner from my apartment, and our residence has put in place reasonable measures to reduce the possibility of transmission, including temperature checks for everyone.
Demand for news coverage on the novel coronavirus has kept us extremely busy at the office. I’ve been working through most of the holiday, which has also left me with a lot less time and energy to quickly post an update here. In any event, I will update you with more soon.
6 thoughts on “Short Update Amid Virus: We Are Safe, Well in Beijing”
Dear Jocelyn,
I red all your columns with interest! Thank you. As a public health nurse (back in the U.S. ) for now…I was in Xi’an and Qingdao for five wonderful years, it’s important for the world to remember that influenza affects and kills many more people than these novel viruses, no matter how scary they seem to be. Hopefully more and more people get a flu shot each Fall. It is estimated that in the U.S. alone, 10,000 people have died from the effects of flu in the 2019-2020 flu season . It’s not over yet…
So hand washing (sing “Happy Birthday” twice) after going out, sneezing, coughing into one’s elbow and keeping hands/fingers off our faces are our best defenses for ALL viruses. Best wishes to you and your family,Meghan
Dear Meghan, thank you for the comment and for reading — your words are very reassuring and consistent with many of the more balanced articles I’ve encountered about the epidemic (and shared with worried folks). I am being very conscientious about the hand washing and not touching my face these days either, consistent with your guidance. Best wishes to you too!
Good to see everything is going good. Stay safe and healthy in the new year.
Thank you George!
Stay safe! We’ve barely left home in the past 12 days or so… going a bit crazy over here haha.
i believe it is the fear of the unknown. people are afraid that it could mutate to become another Spanish flu.
Am i worried about this in Canada?? not really. I am more concerned about getting the seasonal flu than this virus. as per usa cdc report. an estimated 80000 americans died during the 2017-2018 flu season. The difference is that we know we can’t do away with seasonal flu, but we are scared that this could be extremely bad. so, for now, stay safe, take precaution and wear your masks. 武汉加油！！！祖国加油！！！来自加拿大的爱！