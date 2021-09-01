The group blog WWAM BAM just published my latest piece titled The Odd ‘Twilight Zone’ of Not Knowing When I’ll Visit the US Again. Here’s a snippet:
I have no idea when I’ll return to the US to visit my family.
Writing these words out feels strange enough, let alone allowing the reality to settle into my post-pandemic mind. But it’s the truth. I really don’t know when it might happen.
There are a lot of reasons why it just isn’t feasible, particularly the fact that for foreigners from the US, getting back to China isn’t a sure thing.
Read the full piece here — and if you like it, share it!
2 Replies to “The Odd ‘Twilight Zone’ of Not Knowing When I’ll Visit the US Again – Pub’d on WWAM BAM”
I feel you. I’m dying to see my Polish family and friends. Yet I can’t leave China for as long as I’m not sure I’ll be allowed to come back. There is financial thing, too. And the fact that I would be on quarantine for one month and a half altogether.
Thanks for the comment baixiaotai — sounds like you too face similar challenges.