Hallmark Adds Asian Men, White Women in Love to Christmas Lineup

Hallmark, which has long been derided for its very “White Christmas” when it comes to representation, has started improving the diversity of holiday movies and programming. And while it still has a very long way to go, at least this season the Hallmark lineup happens to include a few Asian men and White women in love.
The movie “Christmas for Keeps“, which recently debuted, includes among its ensemble cast a married couple with kids played by Cardi Wong (Noah Wong) and Ashley Newbrough (Sarah Jones-Wong). See the two in this trailer on Youtube:
Meanwhile, a Hallmark commercial for its keepsake ornaments features a darling family with an Asian dad and White mom and their precocious little boy (who can’t help sharing with his parents just how much he knows). See the commercial on Youtube:
Here’s wishing you a very Merry Christmas, and a Happy New Year (with, hopefully, more diversity and inclusion in the mix)!
What do you think?
Mixed couples have become so common that it would be strange if they were included in Hallmark movies.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
Thanks for the comment Nicki! Very true!
Hope you had a Merry Christmas — and wish you a prosperous 2022!