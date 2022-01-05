Kazakh Woman, Chinese Man Get Trade Business on Track, Thanks to Trains

Love across cultures and borders can be a powerful thing, including when it leads to a flourishing international business. Recently, CCTV news reported on Anita from Kazakhstan and Yuan Chaohui from China’s Inner Mongolia, who met in Xi’an and went on to create an international trade business that relies on the China-Europe freight trains to ship goods to countries outside China, including Anita’s home country.

According to Anita, the normalized train service has cut their logistics costs in half and doubled the speed for shipments. Yuan added that, wherever the trains go, they will sell there.

You can watch the full, Chinese-language news report in this video.

