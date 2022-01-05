Posted on by Jocelyn Eikenburg

Kazakh Woman, Chinese Man Get Trade Business on Track, Thanks to Trains

Love across cultures and borders can be a powerful thing, including when it leads to a flourishing international business. Recently, CCTV news reported on Anita from Kazakhstan and Yuan Chaohui from China’s Inner Mongolia, who met in Xi’an and went on to create an international trade business that relies on the China-Europe freight trains to ship goods to countries outside China, including Anita’s home country. 

According to Anita, the normalized train service has cut their logistics costs in half and doubled the speed for shipments. Yuan added that, wherever the trains go, they will sell there.

You can watch the full, Chinese-language news report in this video.

What do you think?

Did you enjoy this article?
Sign up now and receive an email whenever I publish new blog posts. We respect your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( more information )
Share/Save

One Reply to “Kazakh Woman, Chinese Man Get Trade Business on Track, Thanks to Trains”

  1. Anita looks more Russian than Turkic Kazakh. Do recall there’s a sizable Russian population in Kazakhstan even before USSR time, and to this day they still form the elite of Kazakhstan.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

gifts to china Booking.com