Chinese-American Freeskiing Star Eileen Gu Set to Shine in Olympics: Pub’d on WWAM BAM

The group blog WWAM BAM just published my post on Eileen Gu, a short preview of the freeskiing wonder ahead of the upcoming Games. Here’s an excerpt of the piece, titled Chinese-American Freeskiing Star Eileen Gu Set to Shine in Olympics:

With the Winter Olympics set to kick off in Beijing in less than a month, the Games have become a hot topic on China’s TV networks, often spotlighting the brightest hopefuls in the run-up. And on team China, the Chinese-American freeskiing wonder Eileen Gu is among the biggest and most anticipated superstars for the competition.

Head on over to WWAM BAM to read the full post — and if you like it, share it!

Photo credit: Martin Rulsch, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0

