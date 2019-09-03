Henry Golding, Emilia Clarke to Lead Romantic Comedy Film ‘Last Christmas’ – Pub’d on WWAM BAM
Fans of Henry Golding and Emilia Clarke will want to check their calendars for November this year. That’s when the two will lead the new romantic comedy film “Last Christmas”, which I just wrote about for WWAM BAM. Here’s an excerpt:
The movie centers on a downcast young woman named Kate, played by Clarke, who winds up working as an elf at a year-round Christmas store, where she also happens, in one memorably awkward moment, to run into Golding’s character Tom. If the trailer is any measure, his mysterious presence appears to spur a turn of events in her life, including a little romance.
Head on over to WWAM BAM to get the full scoop. And if you’re on Youtube, check out the trailer.
Henry Golding is not Asian. His father is white, mother is Asian. Keep that in mind. He does not and cannot represent Asian men.