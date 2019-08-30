Riding the ‘Love Train’: Matchmaking Express Takes Off in China’s Chongqing

Move over, Love Boat. Southwest China’s Chongqing has discovered a more creative vehicle for matchmaking with its own “Love Train”, which has gained momentum since its opening in 2016, as China Daily reported in a recent story. The train whisks nearly 1,000 single men and women on a two-day, one-night journey within Chongqing, with one destination in mind: romance. Here’s an excerpt from the story:

“Such activities are more creative than matchmaking. The train is like a magpie bridge, bringing people from different places together to get to know each other during the journey,” said Huang Song, one of the participants. “Even if you don’t find the right one for you, you can still make a lot of friends on the train.”

And with a little luck, they could discover that special someone. Ten couples who met on the train have already tied the knot, after all.

(Interestingly, the train runs under the number 999, a lucky figure for lovers which signifies “together forever” in Chinese.)

To read the full story and check out the photos, head on over to China Daily to see The pursuit of true love is hopeful aim on matchmaking train.

What do you think about the idea of a “love train”? Do you think trains are a good place for matchmaking? Would you enjoy hopping on board in an effort to find love?

Photo credit: https://commons.m.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:China_Railways_YZ22_336250_in_2678_Ordinary_Fast_Train_20131001.jpg

