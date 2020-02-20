I Got Hacked, But Have Quickly Bounced Back

If you happened to attempt to visit my site from a little after 6 pm UTC on Feb 17 until 1:30 am UTC on Feb 18, you might have been shocked to find the entire website wiped of all its content, appearing much like a fresh install of a new and generic blog.

That’s because I got hacked!

Whoever did it even wiped out my databases, which of course are the most precious part of the site – they store the over 1,000 posts I’ve published here. Just imagine losing all that!

Fortunately, I didn’t have to – because I’ve trusted my backups and website security to Malcare, which automatically backs up this blog every day and also provides support if I’ve suffered a hack. With their dedicated help, I was able to resolve the hack and restore my site in less than 24 hours. (If you are searching for a great solution for backups and website security, I highly recommend Malcare.) So grateful I had the foresight many years ago to invest in these backups, and later add anti-malware support.

Anyhow, my deepest apologies to anyone who tried to visit the site while I was resolving the hack. And for those of you who have stayed with me, thank you for your support.

