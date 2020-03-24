I Loved Hair Salons in China, but Now I’m the Home Barber, Thanks to the Virus – Pub’d on WWAM BAM

The group blog WWAM BAM just published my post I Loved Hair Salons in China, but Now I’m the Home Barber, Thanks to the Virus. Here’s an excerpt:

For years I have lauded barber shops in China as one of the greatest things about living in this country. I’ve praised their service in so many ways, from the nice scalp massages that come along with the wash and rinse to the fact that they actually know how to cut my husband’s hair (you would not believe how many US hair salons I’ve seen bungle Asian hair, but that’s another story…).

So about a week ago, I did something I never would have imagined myself doing in China — I cut my husband Jun’s hair. Yes, yours truly became the family barber, wielding our newly bought Flyco electric clipper set. And it’s all thanks to the coronavirus.