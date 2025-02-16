China Daily recently published my piece titled Getting To Grip With Tradition in My Year of the Snake. Here’s an excerpt:
Before Chinese New Year, neatly folded pairs of red clothing occupied a prominent position in my closet, and in my drawer lay a pendant in the shape of a pixiu, a mythical beast that confers protection and prosperity on its wearer. But, I had asked myself, was I ready for the coming Year of the Snake, my Chinese zodiac year? Would these auspicious items help shepherd me through this period in safety?
I grew up in Cleveland in the United States, where the Chinese zodiac was little more than a curiosity I encountered on place mats at Chinese restaurants while waiting for orders of spring rolls, fried rice and sweet-and-sour pork. But living in China has schooled me in the customs surrounding the Chinese zodiac, including warding off bad luck in one’s benmingnian, or Chinese zodiac year, by wearing red clothing or a special talisman.
6 Replies to “Getting To Grip With Tradition in My Year of the Snake – Pub’d in China Daily”
Dear Jocelyn, Happy Year of the Snake! I have found that getting through a benmingnian can be easier than anticipated, usually, the thought of experiencing bad luck during your benmingnian may be enough to put you on edge and manifest that reality for you if you carry that subconscious belief. Getting through a benmingnian without anything bad happening has taught me that nothing bad needs to happen to you during a benmingnian, I hope this will be the case for you as well.
Thank you Ruth! Your experience is instructive and comforting to me! So far this is also turning out to be a positive year too, echoing what you wrote.