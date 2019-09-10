Speaking of China

A blog about love, family and relationships in China, including interracial and intercultural love. 洋媳妇谈中国

Articles 

Shooting Videos in Beijing for China Daily Website

Jocelyn Eikenburg 1 Comment ,

This week, I’m on assignment for China Daily website to shoot some videos around Beijing, also part of the series to commemorate the 70th anniversary of China’s founding coming up in October, like the video shoots I did in Suzhou and Shandong province.

Because of the busy schedule once again, I’ll be off from blogging this week. Stay tuned next week, when I’ll post some photos from the experience.

And for all of you who celebrate around the world, here’s wishing you a happy Mid-Autumn Festival this weekend!

Did you enjoy this article?
Sign up now and receive an email whenever I publish new blog posts. We respect your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( more information )
Share/Save
gifts to china Booking.com

One thought on “Shooting Videos in Beijing for China Daily Website

  • Peter W
    September 10, 2019 at 11:04 am
    Permalink

    That’s so cool! Congrats on getting the assignments! 😀

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: