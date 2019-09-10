Shooting Videos in Beijing for China Daily Website

This week, I’m on assignment for China Daily website to shoot some videos around Beijing, also part of the series to commemorate the 70th anniversary of China’s founding coming up in October, like the video shoots I did in Suzhou and Shandong province.

Because of the busy schedule once again, I’ll be off from blogging this week. Stay tuned next week, when I’ll post some photos from the experience.

And for all of you who celebrate around the world, here’s wishing you a happy Mid-Autumn Festival this weekend!

