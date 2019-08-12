Shooting Videos in Suzhou, Shandong Province for China Daily Website

China Daily Website has sent me on assignment to Suzhou (and later Shandong province) on a 10-day video shoot for a series that will commemorate the upcoming 70th anniversary of China’s founding (this October). The shoot will take me to a variety of locations, many with a link to Chinese culture (one of my favorite things!).

Because of the intense schedule for this trip, I’m taking a break from blogging for the rest of this week and up until Friday August 23. I will let you know when the videos finally get published on China Daily. And in the meantime, hope you enjoy your August!

