Speaking of China

Photo Essay: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas in China

Jocelyn Eikenburg 4 Comments , , , ,

Twas the night before Christmas in China, which in China proved tough.

Because we’d work the following morning, without a day off.

But in a small corner of Beijing, there lived Jocelyn and Jun,

Determined to dance to a Christmas-y tune.

Dazzling lights and ornaments on the tiny tree

Made it, despite the size, a sight to see.

And while live carolers would have been fine,

WKSU streamed their favorite songs online.

But most of all was the holiday spirit within

Which burned brightly in both, and made them grin.

Holidays abroad don’t equal a lump of coal

As long as you keep the spirit in your heart and soul.

So wherever you are, hope your holidays delight.

Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night!

4 thoughts on “Photo Essay: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas in China

  • Sha
    December 24, 2019 at 5:25 pm
    Permalink

    Merry Christmas!! Thanks for sharing these lovely photos and cute poem! =^_^= 💜

    Reply
  • Om Ni
    December 26, 2019 at 8:10 am
    Permalink

    Though this may be late, still a Merry Christmas to you and Jun!

    Reply

