2019 in Photos on Speaking of China

As we’re days from bidding farewell to 2019, I thought it might be fun this year to share a sampling of some of my favorite photos on the blog from this past year.

No matter where you are in the world, I’ll be wishing you a very Happy New Year. Cheers to 2020!

As many of you know, my husband’s Jun’s case went to trial this year and we were there. Seated at front is our main lawyer Ron Coulter; behind him in a white suit is our second chair lawyer Holly Sutherland, and next to her is our paralegal Crystal Anderson.

Earlier this year, I got my first video assignment when China Daily sent me to Hangzhou. We shot scenes by the West Lake in my favorite corner — Qu Yuan Feng He (曲院风荷) — as well as one critical shot on Su Causeway, with a view of Lou Wai Lou on Bai Causeway.

During the summer, China Daily later sent me to Suzhou and Shandong province for another video shoot. On my first day of shooting in Suzhou, we came to Canglang Pavilion, one of the city’s classical gardens which also happens to host a Kunqu Opera troupe. I spent over two hours getting a “makeover” to look like an opera performer. While I could never match the professional moves of the veteran actors, the whole experience proved unforgettable (right down to removing the makeup, which required multiple washes!).

In the afternoon, we traveled to the Humble Administrator’s Garden, the largest classical garden in Suzhou, for a shoot.

In September, I was part of a video shoot for China Daily in Beijing. We shot some scenes right here in this spectacular hall, and also in one of the theaters as well, during a rehearsal.

Our last day of shooting in Beijing brought us to the Qianmen area just south of Tian’anmen Square, and its lively pedestrian shopping streets.

China Daily sent me to Shanghai in November to cover the China International Import Expo as a video reporter. On my first morning at the expo, I introduced the cultural heritage on display at the Meet Shanghai booth. Behind me is a selection of folk paintings done by rural painters from Shanghai.

That’s a wrap! Here I am after finishing the second live broadcast on Nov 7 (my final assignment at the expo), along with my colleagues from work.

Wishing everyone the best in 2020!

