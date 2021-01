As many of you remember, last year I made a trip to Inner Mongolia to do a video shoot, where I learned more about how the province is doing poverty relief in healthcare, with the help of the internet.

The episodes on Inner Mongolia have recently gone live, so now you can see me in action — and get the chance to watch me learn more about tech and telemedicine at a local hospital and discover how medical coverage for all has helped the poor live better lives.

