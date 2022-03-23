What It’s Like Amid China’s Current COVID Outbreak – Pub’d on WWAM BAM

The group blog WWAM BAM just published my latest post titled What It’s Like Amid China’s Current COVID Outbreak. Here’s an excerpt:

Here in China, we’re experiencing the worst nationwide COVID-19 outbreak ever since the pandemic began.

Of course, “worst” might be subjective for those of you who live in a country that has been continually ravaged by COVID-19 since the pandemic first swept across the globe.

As I write this post, in China we’re seeing around 1,500 to 2,000 new confirmed cases and over 2,000 asymptomatic ones across the nation per day. That’s in contrast to what previously used to count as a “severe” outbreak — around 100 to 200 confirmed cases daily nationwide.

What does it mean for those of us on the ground?