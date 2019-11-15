Racist Rant Against Chinese Gets Foreigner in China Fired and Booted From China
Last week, Austrian Mark Kolars, who had worked at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, posted a number of extremely racist comments on LinkedIn which went viral on Chinese social media. That led to him getting suspended from his job and subsequently booted out of China, as reported by the South China Morning Post:
One of them [Kolars’ comments] read: “not racism, just don’t like dirty yellow guys, talking trash all day long, who cares about your leaders, we are here to make money and you need us. Without us to begin with you would still wear rice heads”.
In another, Kolars referred to his son as “a mix of European Caucasian and Asien [sic] Chinese blood. Europe as bench mark which China will never reach. Not smart enough. Inbreeding for too long. Nature strives for genetic variances.”
He has a Chinese wife, and of course his son is part Chinese, which makes his racist tirade against Chinese people all the more stunning.
Kolars on Tuesday night apologized on LinkedIn, saying the posts “were inappropriate and racist in nature and hurt the feelings of my Chinese friends and colleagues, and caused a very bad impact in the society.”
Nevertheless, he’s leaving China — for good. According to a report in China Daily:
On Friday, the office of exit and entry control of the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau said in a statement that it revoked Kolars’ work-related residence permit on Thursday. It also stated that the Austrian had been asked to leave the country within a specified period of time.
What do you think about Mark Kolars’ racist comments and the consequences he suffered as a result?
5 thoughts on “Racist Rant Against Chinese Gets Foreigner in China Fired and Booted From China”
OMG, this hurts my heart to read. I think of all of my beloved Chinese friends, and I’m just sick at these words. Every time I think people are becoming more enlightened and inclusive, something like this comes along and hits me in the gut.
Somehow this makes me wonder if he has become mentally ill? To say these things when his wife in Chinese?
What he said has either been bottled up inside and hidden for a long time or come out of some brain dysfunction that has recently developed.
Either way, I think sending him out of China was the right thing to do.
You won’t hear about this in western media lol. Just another hate filled Austrian like the one with the funny mustache.
not surprising at all. he may have married a chinese, it DOES NOT mean he likes chinese. why do i say that? i think my brother-in-law’s wife is just like this guy. there have been too many incidents with her that i say she does not like chinese. i believe she married my brother-in-law because he is a doctor. here in canada, doctor is a very well paid job. actually, she was the one who chased after him. for her, if she could not married a white doctor, a chinese doctor would do !!!!
for this guy, i say good riddance !!!!
i forgot to say that he might have married a chinese girl because there was no white girls around him in china and so he settled for a chinese girl. after all, a man has needs only a woman can provide!!!