American Woman’s Chinese Husband Has Leukemia, Needs Help

Lita, the Atlanta, Georgia native who many of you may remember from a few years back when I featured her as China’s WeChat Cookie Queen, is facing great difficulty. Her husband was diagnosed in August 2020 with acute myeloid leukemia, and the family has no health insurance to cover the expenses for treatment:

Lujun “Lawrence” Wang is my brother-in-law, married to my sister Shalita. Lawrence was recently(August 2020)diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). The diagnosis has been extremely hard for our family. Unfortunately, during this uncertain time of the pandemic, we were informed that he needs to start treatment immediately. He will need a bone marrow transplant and 3 months of chemotherapy; all of which is very expensive. Of course, as we all have experienced, they have a financial strain due to quarantine and lack of work. They are paying out of pocket because health insurance was 1 of the expenses they cut back on earlier this year(prior to the diagnosis)to get through the financial strain that coronavirus has brought to this world. Lawrence & Shalita, being faithful believers in God are both trying to stand strong and weather through the storm.

Here’s the Chinese version of the story:

尊敬的广大社会爱心人士，您们好:

我叫王兵，今年35岁，得病的是我哥哥叫王路军，今年39岁，家住湖北省枣阳市。2004年，父亲永远的离开了我们，让人没想到的是，如今厄运又一次降临在我大哥身上，他被诊断出了急性髓系白血病，不得已，我只能怀着沉重的心情在此写下这篇求助信！ 2020年8月9日，我大哥工作的时候，突然觉得身体非常不舒服，恶心，头晕还有点发烧，感觉像中暑了一样。就赶紧去了浙江大学医学院附属第四医院做检查，经过几天住院检查，被确诊为急性髓系白血病，由于当地医院治疗手段有限，我们于2020年8月17日来到北京治疗。 2020年8月19日，经过一系列防疫检查，我们住进了解放军总医院第五医学中心南院（原307医院）。 从我大哥开始看病的那一天起到现在，身体一天比一天虚弱，一天比一天消瘦，而且在这一段时间里，我大哥反复发烧，最高烧到40.2℃。有时候一烧就是一晚上，根本休息不好。因为父亲离开的早，大哥就像父亲一样照顾着我和妹妹，看到大哥现在这个样子，我心里非常非常难过，我们全家人都在为我哥祈祷，祈祷他的病赶快好起来！ 经过这几天在307医院的治疗，我哥的情况有所好转，他马上就要进行化疗，昨天还把头剃了，看着光头的大哥，我的心里有一丝想笑，但更多的是心酸。医生说化疗几次，要看我哥的情况，能不能把病情控制住，如果控制不好，甚至还需要骨髓移植手术。 由于我大哥社会保险和商业保险都没有上，所以他看病的费用完全是自费。我们只是普通的家庭，根本无力承担四五十万的治疗费用，如果后期需要移植总费用甚至高达80万。我哥平时工作就是给个人打工，我嫂子也没有固定工作，收入都不高。我也只是公司的一个普通职员，经济有限。 实属无奈，为了救我哥，我只能在此发起社会求助，希望广大的爱心人士能够帮帮忙，帮助我们顺利渡过难关，您的每一次转发都是对我极大的帮助，您的每一次捐款我都将永生铭记！未来我也会尽全力帮助更多需要帮助的人，让爱在人间传递，让困难不再无助，我急需大家的爱心帮助，感恩有您，祝您一生平安！恳请各位好心人士伸手相助，多多转发，您的每一次转发对我们都至关重要，每一次转发对我们来说都是莫大的帮助!

They are currently trying to raise funds to cover the treatment expenses through online fundraising on GoFundme and WeChat.

You can donate to help support them at GoFundme — or, if you have WeChat, you can donate through a fundraiser on Shuidichou.

But if you’re low on funds at the moment, even just sharing this on your social networks or with people you know will be an enormous help to the family.

