Rec’d Holiday Read: Which Chinese Zodiac Has the Best Financial Outlook for 2021?

Pooja, from ValueChampion.sg, recently penned an article on financial luck for Chinese zodiac signs in the Year of the Ox that might interest readers of this blog. It’s titled Which Chinese Zodiac Has the Best Financial Outlook for 2021? Here’s an excerpt of the piece:

As legend has it, the Jade Emperor (Emperor in Heaven in Chinese folklore) wanted 12 animals to serve as his guards. To determine their ranking, he sent an immortal being to earth to spread the message about a race, where each animal’s rank would be determined by the order in which they passed through the Heavenly Gate.

On the day of the race, Rat woke up early but encountered a river with a swift current. To overcome this obstacle, Rat jumped onto Ox’s back. Ox did not mind and helped Rat cross the river. After crossing the river, Rat jumped off Ox and dashed towards the feet of the Emperor. Rat finished first place in the race, Ox came in second, and the rest of the animals followed— that’s how the Chinese zodiac began.

On 12 February 2021, we will be welcoming the Year of the Ox. Apart from hosting reunion dinners, enjoying pineapple tarts, and receiving red packets, what’s Chinese New Year without reading your Chinese horoscope predictions? While shopping malls and Feng Shui masters focus on how lucky you’ll be in your career, health, and relationships, we’re shedding light on your financial luck for 2021. If you’re unsure of your Chinese zodiac sign, find it in the table below.

Key Highlights

The Monkey, Rooster, and Dog zodiac signs are predicted to have the greatest financial luck in 2021, according to Feng Shui Grand Master Tan Khoon Yong.

The Tiger and Rabbit zodiac signs will obtain financial independence by discovering a new income source.

The Dragon zodiac sign will enjoy large profits, as long as they take advantage of the investment opportunities.