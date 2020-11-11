Traveling to Ordos, Inner Mongolia for Video Shoot

I’m traveling to Ordos, Inner Mongolia this week for a video shoot on the road, to explore some of the poverty alleviation efforts in the region. Will share the full experience in a photo essay when I return.
And since this is Nov 11 (11:11), the famed Singles Day, China’s version of Black Friday, here’s hoping those of you who participated nabbed some great deals this year!
Photo credit: By Fanghong – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4960386
You’re having lots of fascinating trips lately. You get to see the scenery while at the same time learning about the people in a less known part of China.
Thanks Nicki — it was a rather interesting trip, and did introduce me to a part of China I had never visited. I’ll post some photos from the trip this coming week.