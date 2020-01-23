Twas the Night Before Chinese New Year’s Day
Twas the night before Chinese New Year’s Day, and all through the house
We were busy preparing for the Year of the Mouse
The red couplets were hung by the doorway with care
In hopes of a lucky year for all who lived here
We had taken a moment to reflect and pray
As we remembered ancestors at the start of the day
The place had been tidied up just great
So we could start off the new year with a clean slate
We had laid out new clothes and dressed in red
To ensure auspicious times for the days ahead
The red envelopes were all stuffed with plenty of money
To promise a new year filled with prosperity
We had cooked up a feast for the year’s most important meal
Which we enjoyed among company with much gusto and zeal
On our comfiest couch did Jun and I stay
As the grand Spring Festival Gala on TV did play
At midnight, across China there arose such a clatter
But no need to spring up to see what was the matter
After all this was one of those holiday “perks”
Because people love to welcome the year with fireworks
But since Jun and I live in Beijing, where they are banned,
Surrounding us was a relatively quiet and serene land.
That was just fine, given our exhaustion was deep
And we desperately wanted a little good sleep.
And as we settled into bed, with the new year now in sight,
We said, “Happy Chinese New Year to all – and to all a good night!”
2 thoughts on “Twas the Night Before Chinese New Year’s Day”
Happy Year of the Rat to you and yours, Jocelyn. There is a pretty nasty pulmonary bug called 2019nCOV floating around that has already sickened hundreds and killed 17 in the Wuhan area. Be safe and be careful…
Thank you Blue Sky Country! We will be sure to stay safe and careful.