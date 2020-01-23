Twas the night before Chinese New Year’s Day, and all through the house

We were busy preparing for the Year of the Mouse

The red couplets were hung by the doorway with care

In hopes of a lucky year for all who lived here

We had taken a moment to reflect and pray

As we remembered ancestors at the start of the day

The place had been tidied up just great

So we could start off the new year with a clean slate

We had laid out new clothes and dressed in red

To ensure auspicious times for the days ahead

The red envelopes were all stuffed with plenty of money

To promise a new year filled with prosperity

We had cooked up a feast for the year’s most important meal

Which we enjoyed among company with much gusto and zeal

On our comfiest couch did Jun and I stay

As the grand Spring Festival Gala on TV did play

At midnight, across China there arose such a clatter

But no need to spring up to see what was the matter

After all this was one of those holiday “perks”

Because people love to welcome the year with fireworks

But since Jun and I live in Beijing, where they are banned,

Surrounding us was a relatively quiet and serene land.

That was just fine, given our exhaustion was deep

And we desperately wanted a little good sleep.

And as we settled into bed, with the new year now in sight,

We said, “Happy Chinese New Year to all – and to all a good night!”

